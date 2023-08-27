Accidents | Ukrainian star pilot died during training

The famous fighter pilot Andri Pilshchykov died in an accident in Ukraine that claimed three lives.

Three pilot died on Friday during training in the Žytomyr region west of Kyiv. Among them was a Ukrainian star pilot Andri Pilshchykov.

Pilshchykov, nicknamed Juice, was “one of those who have helped our country a lot”, the president Volodymyr Zelenskyi said on Saturday message service in X (formerly Twitter).

They also reported on the death of the fighter pilot, among other things BBC and The Guardian.

Pilshchykov became famous for his flights over Kiev in the early stages of Russia’s large-scale invasion a year and a half ago. The world got to know him for how he tried to persuade the West to give Ukraine F-16 fighter jets.

American pilots started calling Pilshchykov Juice because he did not drink alcohol.

Pilshchykov went to Washington last summer to convince the US Congress about the importance of F-16 fighters for Ukraine. Before his death this summer, he had time to hear about the promise of Holland and Denmark to deliver these fighters to Ukraine.

Pilshchykov flew the Soviet fighter Mig-29. He believed that the Ukrainians would learn to pilot F-16 fighters with 4-6 months of training. He dreamed of this himself.

In Friday’s accident, two Czech-made L-39 training jets collided. They fell in the yards of private houses at a distance of about 300 meters from each other. No other people or buildings were damaged, he said Radio Svoboda.