Accidents | Two were injured in the drivers’ gathering in Imatra

Two one person was injured on Friday evening in Imatra in an informal gathering where there were moped riders, motorcyclists and car drivers.

Those involved in the accident were traveling on two-wheeled vehicles, the category of which the police did not specify.

The accident happened on Vuoksentie. The injured were taken to hospital. At night, the police did not specify what kind of injuries they received.

The police will inform you more about the incident later.