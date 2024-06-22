Accidents | Two water jets collided in Kuopio

Accidents|The four people on board were forced into the water in the collision.

Two water jets collided with each other on a lake in Kuopio on Saturday.

There were four young adults on board, who were forced into the water in the collision. The boater noticed the situation and called for help. He picked up three people who had fallen from the ride and the fourth got back on the back of the jet, the rescue service says.

The rescue service and lake rescuers pulled the vehicles to shore. One of the people involved in the collision was slightly injured, and he was taken to the emergency room to be checked.

The collision happened after 4 o’clock in front of Hietasalo island.

Water jets were hired, fire marshal on duty Arssi Heiskanen tells.

According to the fire chief, water jet crashes are less common. According to him, it is more typical for a single rider to fall off the ride for one reason or another, in which case they go to rescue him from the water.

According to the police, “probably some kind of report” will be made about the case, but no more was said about the case on Saturday.