Accidents Two trucks crashed on a Friday morning in Lieto – one person to the hospital, across the road

Liedossa There was a crash between two trucks in Southwest Finland this morning, injuring one person.

The crash occurred at nine o’clock in the morning on the Turku ring road on the road section between the Tuulissuo industrial area and the Pukkila junction.

The road at the scene of the accident is still across due to the clearing work. Police direct traffic to a detour.

According to the rescue service, a total of three people were involved in the crash, one of whom was taken to hospital. The rescue services did not comment to STT on the seriousness of the injury.