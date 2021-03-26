Accidents Two trains collided in Egypt – at least 32 dead and dozens injured

The accident occurred in the northern part of the city of Sohag.

In Egypt there has been a train accident in which two trains collided. At least 32 people have been killed and 66 injured.

The accident occurred near the city of Sohag in the south of the country, about 500 kilometers from the capital Cairo.

According to images in the media, the train carriages have drifted off the tracks on the train track above the canal.

According to Reuters, the trains did not run at high speeds. However, two wagons were destroyed and one crashed.

The country’s health ministry said there are 36 ambulances on the scene and the injured are currently being taken to local hospitals.