Accidents | Two timber trucks collided on the border of Salla and Posio, road closed

Rescue work is hampered by heavy snowfall.

Two The trucks collided at around 21:00 in Karhujärvi on the border between Salla and Posio, says Lapland rescue service. Vitostie is closed at Karhujärvi.

The loads of the trucks carrying wood were scattered on the road in the collision, says the fire marshal on duty Timo Nyholm.

At around 10:30 p.m., rescue work and road clearing were still ongoing. They were estimated to take several more hours due to bad driving weather.

“The conditions are very challenging because the snow is falling from the sky,” says Nyholm.