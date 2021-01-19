Accidents Two taxis crashed in front of Kontula metro station, both drivers were taken to hospital

The accident slows down traffic next to Kontula metro station.

State car and a car collision slows down traffic in Kontula, Helsinki. Both cars were taxis, but there were no customers on board at the time of the accident. Drivers injured in the accident have been taken to hospital.

The cause of the accident could be poor visibility, says the firefighter of the Helsinki Rescue Department Janne Taskinen. The visibility of the intersection area is reduced by the high snow cinema in the area.

Information about the traffic accident came to the rescue service at 7.20 on Tuesday morning. The scene of the accident is Kontula metro station in front of Kontulantie.