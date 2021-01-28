Accidents Two police officers were injured in an explosive drill in Kokkola

One of the police was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter.

Two police were injured on police training day in the Lohtaja shooting range in Kokkola on Wednesday. The destruction of explosives was practiced in tepo or terrorist bomb training.

In connection with the transfer of the detonators to be destroyed, the detonators exploded for a hitherto unknown reason.

“There were three police officers present. They performed a routine exercise when the explosion occurred. The same thing has been done many times before without any problems. This is a surprising, very rare and unfortunate event, ”says the director of investigation John Forslund.

The police who were moving the teddy bears were seriously injured. Another police officer, a few meters away, was slightly injured. A third police officer survived the situation without injury.

Injured police received first aid at the scene. The seriously injured police were transported to the hospital by medical helicopter.

Forslund describes the police officers present as experienced. They were born in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Ostrobothnian police are currently investigating the matter as an accident at work.

“We have preliminarily investigated the prevailing conditions and the course of events, as well as conducted a technical investigation. Information about the investigation is forwarded to the labor protection authority, ie the regional administrative agency, which makes a report on the matter. It will guide our investigation later, ”says Director of Investigation Forslund.