Accidents | Two planes collided at the airport in Tokyo

Two passenger planes hit each other on the taxiway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Saturday. No injuries were reported, says the Japanese public broadcasting company NHK.

According to Ministry of Transport and airline officials, the plane operated by Taiwan’s Eva Air, which was stationary on the taxiway, and the Thai Airways plane behind it collided at around 11am.

The horizontal tail of the Eva Air jet and one wing of the Thai Airways plane were partially damaged.

The Eva Air plane had a total of 207 passengers and crew members, while the Thai Airways jet had 264 people on board.

NHK’s camera the footage shows the Thai jet stopping after passing the Eva Air plane around 11:00.

The passengers of both planes were transported by bus to the terminal building.

About 40 minutes later, an airport clerk is seen carrying what appears to be a piece of a plane.

The incident closed one of Haneda’s four runways for about two hours.