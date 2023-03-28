Accidents | Two people were injured in a head-on collision in Kuopio

As a result of the head-on collision, the third vehicle hit parts of the car left on the road.

Two one person was injured in a head-on collision between two cars in Kuopio on Tuesday, the Pohjois Savo rescue service says. There were a total of three people in the vehicles, one of whom was seriously injured and one slightly injured.

As a result of the head-on collision, the third vehicle hit parts of the car left on the road. There were two people in this vehicle, but further injuries were avoided.

The accident happened at four in the afternoon on road 77, about three kilometers from Maaninga in the direction of Pielavesi. Eastern Finland police announced at 6:30 p.m. traffic is still completely blocked on the road due to rescue work.