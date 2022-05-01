Accidents Two people were hit by water in a hydrocopter accident in Lahti

The rescue service did not report any personal injury, but said police would report the incident.

In Lahti There was a hydrocopter accident in front of Ruoriniemi on Sunday afternoon, in which two people got on the water, STI is told by the Päijät-Häme Rescue Department.

According to the on-duty firefighter, the hydrocopter moving in the port area hit the edge of the cluster and turned around. People on the other hydrocopter brought the men who had fallen into the water ashore.

The rescue service did not report any personal injury, but said police would report the incident. So far, the Häme police have not provided any additional information.

Hydrocopter, which is also called an ice skater in Finland, is a light, flat-bottomed vehicle with an air propeller that runs on water or ice.