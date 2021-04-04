Accidents Two people have died and three have been seriously injured in sled accidents in Lapland at Easter

There have been three serious snowmobile accidents in the Lapland region during Easter.

In Lapland there have been three serious sled accidents at Easter, police said. The accidents have claimed two lives and seriously injured three people.

On Saturday, April 3, police reported a snowmobile accident in Kolari, Lapland, where the snowmobile reportedly drifted off the snowmobile trail and collided with a forest. One man died in the accident.

Police reminds sleds to follow traffic rules and diligence to avoid accidents.

The police do not intend to report further in connection with the incidents.