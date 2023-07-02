Monday, July 3, 2023
Accidents | Two passenger cars crashed in Mänttä-Vilppula, four people were involved

July 2, 2023
The accident happened around 8:30 in the evening on Pohjaslahdentie near the Savikoski bridge.

Two a car crashed on Sunday evening in Mänttä-Vilppula, says the Pirkanmaa rescue service.

Four people were involved in the accident. The rescue service did not have information about the severity of the injuries, but everyone involved in the accident was sent from the accident site for further investigations.

The driver of the second car got stuck in the damaged car, and he was extricated with the help of the rescue service by cutting the car’s structures.

The rescue service had no information about the cause of the accident. At the scene of the accident, the road was still closed at 9:30 on Sunday, and the police directed traffic.

