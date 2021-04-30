Accidents Two men were wounded in one injury shot in a seal hunt in Kalajoki

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

In Northern Ostrobothnia On Friday afternoon, two men in a seal hunt were injured in Kalajoki from an injury shot, says the Oulu Police Department.

According to police, three men had driven a boat to the edge of the glacier and two of the entourage had gone on a seal hunt on the ice. When he returned to the boat, one of the men had given the third man a gun that had taken his cabin inside it. For an unknown reason, the gun taken into the boat had fired and a bullet had pierced the boat’s cook and hit both men on the ice.

Police says in the press release that another group nearby had come to the rescue and a doctor who had been in the party had given first aid.

The Border Guard and Rescue Department boats alerted to the scene transported the injured to the shore, from where a rescue helicopter transported them for further treatment. According to preliminary information, they are not life-threatening.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.