Accidents | Two killed after hot air balloon catches fire in Mexico

Two people died when the hot air balloon caught fire and its passengers had to jump from it.

At least three people were on a hot air balloon flight near the famous ancient city of Teotihuacán when the balloon caught fire and its passengers had to jump out.

One man and one woman died in the accident. In addition, the child riding the ball suffered second-degree burns and a broken bone. Officials did not say if there were more people aboard the hot air balloon at the time of the accident.

Teotihuacán is located a few tens of kilometers from the capital, Mexico City. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a famous tourist attraction as well as an archaeologically significant area.

There are many hot air balloon flights over Teotihuacán.