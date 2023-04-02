Sunday, April 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | Two killed after hot air balloon catches fire in Mexico

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Accidents | Two killed after hot air balloon catches fire in Mexico

Two people died when the hot air balloon caught fire and its passengers had to jump from it.

Two one person died in a hot air balloon accident in Mexico on Saturday, reports the Mexican government. The newspaper tells about it El País and news agency AFP.

At least three people were on a hot air balloon flight near the famous ancient city of Teotihuacán when the balloon caught fire and its passengers had to jump out.

One man and one woman died in the accident. In addition, the child riding the ball suffered second-degree burns and a broken bone. Officials did not say if there were more people aboard the hot air balloon at the time of the accident.

Teotihuacán is located a few tens of kilometers from the capital, Mexico City. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a famous tourist attraction as well as an archaeologically significant area.

There are many hot air balloon flights over Teotihuacán.

See also  Democracy | Citizen initiatives are popular, but their processing times are long - Sitra demands a change

#Accidents #killed #hot #air #balloon #catches #fire #Mexico

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Four dead after one-sided traffic accident in Frisian Jirnsum

Four dead after one-sided traffic accident in Frisian Jirnsum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result