Accidents | Two fighter jets crashed in India

The course of events is unclear for now.

Two A fighter plane of the Indian Air Force has crashed in India, reports news agency ANI on Twitter.

The planes apparently fell in the territory of the states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, reports ANI and news agency Reuters.

“I can confirm that two planes belonging to the Indian Air Force have crashed in our area,” Madhya Pradesh administrative official AK Verma told Reuters.

The Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 fighter jets had taken off from Air Force Base Gwalior in the state of Madhya Pradesh, reports ANI. The first fighter had two pilots on board and the second one had one, the news agency says. According to Reuters, two pilots are safe and the search for the third continues. According to the local authority, two pilots were transported to the hospital, reports Reuters.

Based on initial information, the course of events was unclear. ANI reports that the planes crashed near the town of Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

The Indian Air Force is investigating whether the planes collided with each other in the air, says the Indian media The Hindustan Times.