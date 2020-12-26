Accidents Two elderly men died when a car sank on ice in Kainuu, Poland

The person who reported to the emergency center had seen traces of a car leaving the beach, ending about a hundred yards from the abyss.

Two The elderly man died when the car sank in Poland on the day of the killing, the Oulu Police Department says in a press release.

Shortly before eleven, the emergency center received an announcement that there were calls for help from Suolijärvi in ​​Poland. The person making the report had seen traces of a car leaving the beach, ending about a hundred yards into the abyss.

Rescue Department lifted two dead men from the car, one from the locality and the other from Muhos. Both men were about 70 years old.

According to police, alcohol has no part in the incident and is not related to the crime. Police are investigating the matter to determine the cause of death.