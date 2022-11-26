Accidents | Two died in a crash in Pello

The drivers of both cars died in the head-on collision.
On Saturday In the afternoon in Pello, Lapland, two people died in a head-on collision, the police informs.
The crash happened for an unknown reason. Two cars were involved.
The drivers of the cars involved in the head-on collision were both killed. They were both born in the 60s.
In addition to the driver, there was a passenger in the second car. He has been taken to Oulu University Hospital for treatment according to the police.
