Saturday, November 26, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | Two died in a crash in Pello

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 26, 2022
in World Europe
0

The drivers of both cars died in the head-on collision.

On Saturday In the afternoon in Pello, Lapland, two people died in a head-on collision, the police informs.

The crash happened for an unknown reason. Two cars were involved.

The drivers of the cars involved in the head-on collision were both killed. They were both born in the 60s.

In addition to the driver, there was a passenger in the second car. He has been taken to Oulu University Hospital for treatment according to the police.

#Accidents #died #crash #Pello

See also  Biden and Lula talk about migration and climate change
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.