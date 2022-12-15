Accidents | Two-car head-on collision near Jyväskylä, two seriously injured

The rescue service received a notification about the accident a little before 7:30 in the evening.

Jyväskylä On the road section between Petäjävesi and Petäjävesi, there has been a head-on collision between two cars, says Central Finland Rescue Service. According to a release from the rescue service of Central Finland, two people were seriously injured in the crash.

The accident happened on Thursday evening on Keuruuntie about two kilometers from Kuohu in the direction of Jyväskylä.

Traffic on Keuruuntie is open again, and the units of the rescue service have left the scene.

