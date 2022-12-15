Thursday, December 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | Two-car head-on collision near Jyväskylä, two seriously injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 15, 2022
in World Europe
0

The rescue service received a notification about the accident a little before 7:30 in the evening.

Jyväskylä On the road section between Petäjävesi and Petäjävesi, there has been a head-on collision between two cars, says Central Finland Rescue Service. According to a release from the rescue service of Central Finland, two people were seriously injured in the crash.

The accident happened on Thursday evening on Keuruuntie about two kilometers from Kuohu in the direction of Jyväskylä.

Traffic on Keuruuntie is open again, and the units of the rescue service have left the scene.

The rescue service received a notification about the accident a little before 7:30 in the evening.

#Accidents #Twocar #headon #collision #Jyväskylä #injured

See also  Brazil | At least 34 dead in landslides and floods caused by heavy rains in Brazil
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

EU | Concerns about the European economy took center stage at the EU summit, after a twist on new sanctions, a political agreement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result