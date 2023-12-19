Accidents | Tukes warns of the risks of winter swimming spots

The most typical risk at a winter swimming spot is slipping.

At winter swimming spots there have been accidents and dangerous situations in recent weeks, about which the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency Tukes has received reports.

Tukes says in its announcement that a typical accident at a winter swimming spot has been slipping, but drownings and other serious accidents have also occurred.

I supported inspector general Konsta Kulmala tells STT that the Tukes accident register contains information about two people drowning this winter. However, Kulmala says that Tukes only gets to know a small part of the accident cases. Kulmala does not comment on the locations of the drownings.

Winter swimmers must remember to watch out for slippery walkways and stairs in swimming areas. There can also be risks associated with saunas and changing rooms, says Tukes.

The flow caused by the pumps that keep the hatch open must be taken into account in the design of the winter swimming area so that it does not pose a danger to swimmers.

“Winter swimming has health benefits, but it's good to be aware of its risks,” Kulmala says in the announcement.