Accidents Train traffic across Espoo between Leppävaara and Kauklahti – Rail traffic accident in Kauniainen

Local and long-distance traffic between Leppävaara and Kauklahti is currently interrupted.

In the beautiful a rail traffic accident has occurred, as a result of which all train traffic between Leppävaara and Kauklahti is currently interrupted. The Finnish Rail Administration does not currently have information on the return of commuter and long-distance train traffic to normal.

The Eastern Uusimaa Rescue Department received a notification of a rail traffic accident on Gresantie in Kauniainen just before six on Wednesday evening.