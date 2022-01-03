Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Accidents Traffic accident on the Turku fairway: one lane of the Ring Road II junction closed

January 3, 2022
Rescue and clearing work at the scene of the accident is still ongoing.

Espoon There has been a traffic accident on the Turku fairway involving a heavy vehicle.

The clearing work at the scene of the accident was still pending before Monday at nine o’clock.

The Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department reported the accident on its Twitter account and estimated that the rescue and clearing work would take about two hours.

The scene of the accident is between the Nihtisilla junction and the Ring Road II junction. One lane is closed to traffic. Traffic is diverted to the detour via the Kauniainen ramp.

Correction 3 January 2022 at 9.08 pm: Corrected Länsiväylä to Turunväylä.

.
