Accidents | Traffic accident on Ring 1 in Konala, traffic has returned to normal

According to the police, traffic had returned to normal before noon.

in Konala A traffic accident occurred on Ring Road 1 on Tuesday, which temporarily hindered traffic in the eastbound lanes, the Helsinki Police Department said in a press release.

The accident happened near Konalantie, in the eastbound lanes.

The police announced around 11 o'clock that they were there to direct traffic. The eastbound lanes were temporarily closed.

A little before noon, all lanes were opened again and traffic flowed normally.