Accidents | Track cycling world champion Melissa Dennis is dead – husband has been arrested

Melissa Dennis was hit by a car in Australia.

1.1. 20:12

Track cycling world champion Melissa Dennis died after being hit by a car in Adelaide, Australia. He was 32 years old when he died.

Spouse of Dennis, Australian Olympic cycling medalist Rohan Dennis has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, says The Guardian.

The seriously injured Melissa Dennis was rushed to the hospital on Saturday evening. He died during the night.

Police have confirmed that Rohan Dennis has been arrested. He is suspected of causing the death by driving dangerously and recklessly.

Melissa Dennnis (nee Hoskins) won the track cycling pursuit team world championship in 2015.

Melissa and Rohan Dennis got married in 2018. They have two children.