Accidents Tiger Woods is already better off: thank you for your support

In a car accident injured golf superstar Tiger Woodsin the status was updated on the night before Saturday, Finnish time, when his family told me On Twitter Woods to be “in good spirits and recovering”.

Woods, 45, recovers from surgery that repaired serious injuries to his right leg. In an accident on Tuesday, Woods’ car spun around several times until it stopped next to the road. He has been described as “very lucky” when he survived the accident.

“Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received in recent days. This time, we have nothing else to update, thank you for respecting your privacy, ”the message said.