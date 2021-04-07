Accidents Tiger Woods car accident investigations released: drove a violent overspeed and possibly depressed the accelerator pedal instead of the brake

Tiger Woods gave permission for the accident data to be released.

Golfin superstar Tiger Woodsin additional lighting has been provided for the February car accident as Woods has given permission for the release of accident data.

Los Angeles police said Wednesday that Woods’ speed at the time of the accident was almost double what the speed limit was on the road, AFP news agency reported.

The speed of the Woods car at the time of the accident was as high as 87 miles per hour (140 kilometers per hour), while the speed limit was 45 miles per hour. Woods lost control of his car, derailed, and the car spun around several times before stopping. The scene of the accident was Ranchos Palos Verdes in California.

“The primary cause of the car accident was driving at dangerous speeds and the inability to control the car in a curve,” a police spokesman Alex Villanueva said.

“Estimated speeds in the first collision were 84 to 87 miles per hour.”

The police according to Wood, there were no signs of impaired driving ability or evidence of “distracted driving”.

Police estimated Woods, 45, could have accidentally depressed the car’s accelerator pedal while trying to apply the brake after losing control. Woods himself does not remember the event.

Investigators who arrived at the scene of the accident did not take a blood test from Woods, as police said there was no evidence of intoxication. Woods’ cell phone was also not investigated – so it remained unclear whether Woods was talking on the phone at the time of the accident.

Woods injured his right leg and ankle in the accident, which underwent several surgeries. He is now recovering at home in Florida.

Woods is the winner of 15-time golf major tournaments.