Accidents Three were killed and nearly 30 were injured when a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of California

The boat broke down in a hard wave.

Three people were killed and 27 injured when a boat carrying migrants was involved in an accident off the coast of California in the United States on Sunday morning local time.

The accident happened in front of San Diego when a boat that was too full crashed in a hard wave. The injured had varying degrees of injury and have been taken to hospital.

Authorities say the smuggling of people by sea into the United States has increased.

The background is poverty and worsening violence in Central America as well as the recent president. Joe Biden the promise of a more humane immigration policy. The number of migrants arriving at the country’s southern border has also increased.