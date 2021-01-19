Accidents Three were injured in a car and truck crash on Highway 3 on the Riihimäki and Janakkala border

According to the on-duty firefighter, the driving condition has been very bad all day on Tuesday and the slippage has caused more crashes on Highway 3.

Three people were injured in a collision between a car and a semi-trailer on Highway 3 on the Riihimäki-Janakkala border on Tuesday in the early evening.

Three of the injured were in a car and have been taken to hospital. The driver in the semi-trailer was not injured in the accident.

On-call firefighter Sami Hiltunen does not comment in detail on the injuries of those involved in the accident. He says that the fire department did not have to detach them from the car.

Rescue Department received an alert for the accident shortly before six o’clock. The accident happened in the lanes going north.

According to Hiltunen’s estimate, both vehicles had a speed of about 80 kilometers per hour in the situation.

“The road section was extremely slippery.”

The tractor of the semi-trailer left the throws and collided with a snowstorm, causing a “rather snow cloud”. The passenger car then collided with one of the corners of the tractor. There was no trailer at all in the semi-trailer.

According to Hiltunen, the car is in redemption condition after the accident.

The accident caused traffic inconvenience until eight o’clock and one of the lanes was closed.

According to Hiltunen, the road has been very bad all day on Tuesday and the slipperiness has caused more crashes on Highway 3.