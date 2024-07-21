Sunday, July 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | Three people were seriously injured in a drive-by in Orimattila

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 21, 2024
in World Europe
0
Accidents | Three people were seriously injured in a drive-by in Orimattila
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The rescue service was notified of the mission a little after four in the morning.

Sedan drove off the road in Orimattila’s Artjärvi early on Sunday.

The situation center of the Häme Police Department reports that three people have been seriously injured in the accident.

The police will provide more information on the matter later.

The rescue service was notified of the mission a little after four in the morning.

Road 174 was temporarily closed due to the accident, but the rescue service was informed shortly before eight thirty that the road is open again. Police vehicles in the vicinity of the event may still cause a small traffic problem on Sunday morning.

#Accidents #people #injured #driveby #Orimattila

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]