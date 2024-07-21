Accidents | Three people were seriously injured in a drive-by in Orimattila

Accidents|The rescue service was notified of the mission a little after four in the morning.

Sedan drove off the road in Orimattila’s Artjärvi early on Sunday.

The situation center of the Häme Police Department reports that three people have been seriously injured in the accident.

The police will provide more information on the matter later.

The rescue service was notified of the mission a little after four in the morning.

Road 174 was temporarily closed due to the accident, but the rescue service was informed shortly before eight thirty that the road is open again. Police vehicles in the vicinity of the event may still cause a small traffic problem on Sunday morning.