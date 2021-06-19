Accidents Three people were seriously injured in a boat accident in Porvoo

Police tell HS that the motorboat appears to have driven ashore at a rapid pace.

Three the man has been seriously injured in Vessölandet, Porvoo, the Coast Guard says on Twitter. The accident happened shortly before five in the morning after the motorboat drove ashore.

General Manager Miika Laine He tells STT from the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department that the men were of legal age. Police suspect drug addicts played a role in the accident.

Police are investigating the incident as drunk driving, water traffic crime and injury.

According to the rescue service, the accident boat was a windshield boat about 6 meters long. The injured have been hospitalized.

Eastern Uusimaa police previously told HS that the motorboat appears to have been driving ashore at a rapid pace. The police investigate the course of the incident and find out, among other things, who drove the boat.

Present According to the Coast Guard, there were boat patrols at the Porvoo Coast Guard station as well as police, rescue and first aid ground units and helicopters.

According to the Coast Guard, the rescue mission was challenging due to the rocky shore and difficult terrain.