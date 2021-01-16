Accidents Three people were rescued from the water in two different accidents in Helsinki – “It’s special that two similar tasks are coming at the same minute”

One of the accidents occurred in Vuosaari, the other in Koivusaari.

Three people were rescued from the water in two different accidents in Helsinki on Saturday afternoon.

In Kuoshdenniemi, Vuosaari, one person was rescued from the water. Two people were rescued from the water on Koivusaari.

Firefighter on duty at the Helsinki Rescue Department Jonathan favor says reports of accidents came at three o’clock in the afternoon.

“It’s special that there are two similar tasks in the same minute,” Lemmalo says.

All three were rescued and submitted for first aid inspection. Popular does not tell you more about people or their injuries.

“Yes, it quickly freezes if you even rely on water in this weather. Fortunately, everything was brought up, that is the most important thing. ”

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, there was about 15 degrees below zero in Helsinki at the time of the accident.

Popularity thinks people had walked on ice that had betrayed.

Western Finland The Coast Guard and the Gulf Coast Guard reminded on Twitter that there is no such thing as ice.