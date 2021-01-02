Accidents Three people were caught in the water in Maalahti, one of them still in search

Marine rescue helicopters from both Turku and Umeå have been alerted to the scene.

In Maalahti In Ostrobothnia, three people have been caught in the water on Saturday morning. Bystanders had heard cries for help from the sea and alerted the Coast Guard to the scene. The Western Finland Coast Guard reported on what happened in its tweet.

According to the tweet, marine rescue helicopters from both Turku and Umeå have been alerted to the scene.

Western Finland Coast Guard Field Director Janne Tiainen says that by the time the first unit arrived, two of the three people trapped in the water had already reached safety ashore.

“A third search is currently underway,” he said at noon on Saturday.