Accidents | Three people had to rely on water in Etelä Savo

A bystander alerted the scene for help.

Three a person was forced into the water after a rowing boat overturned on Puumala’s Lietvedi shortly before ten in the evening on Friday, informs the rescue service of Etelä-Savo.

A bystander watching the situation from the beach alerted the scene for help. A total of 10 units set out on the journey: rescue service boats from Ristiina and Puumala and a diving unit from Mikkeli. In addition, patrol boats from both the police and the border guard went to help.

When the first rescuers arrived, the people who had to rely on the water had already managed to save themselves. They waited on the shore, where their boat had drifted too.

On duty fire marshal Ville Tuovinen according to it is unclear how far the rowers were from the shore when the boat capsized. The distance was probably a few hundred meters.

Tuovinen refused to reveal the reasons for the boat’s capsize, but described the lake’s current conditions as windy.

At the same time, Tuovinen said that in such situations it is common for several units to be alerted.

“Especially when the situation at the accident site is a bit unclear, it’s better to alert too many boats than too few,” Tuovinen stated by phone.

According to the release of the rescue service, the rowers who cooled down in the water were sent to be checked by first aid.