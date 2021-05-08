Accidents Three people died in a crash of two cars and a motorcycle in Sastamala

The accident was a bypass situation.

In Sastamala There was a serious traffic accident on Porintie, or Highway 11, on Saturday, involving two cars and a motorcycle. According to a police release, three people have died in the accident.

The accident happened at six o’clock on Saturday afternoon. It was an overtaking situation in which a car that had passed to overtake collided with another passenger car driving in its own lane.

The driver of a car that passed by and one passenger died in the accident. A motorcyclist also died in the crash. One passenger of a car left to overtake, as well as the driver and passenger of a car in their own lane, were seriously injured.