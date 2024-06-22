Saturday, June 22, 2024
Accidents | Three people died in a crash between a van and a car in Leppävirta

June 22, 2024
June 22, 2024
in World Europe
Accidents | Three people died in a crash between a van and a car in Leppävirta
The driver of the car has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Three one person was killed and one was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Pohjois-Savo on Leppävirta, Eastern Finland police informs. The accident happened a little after midnight on Saturday.

The accident involved a van and a car that were driving in opposite directions. The driver of the passenger car has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the police situation center tells HS.

The other participants in the accident died at the scene.

A bystander reported the accident to the emergency center at around 00:20. The accident happened on Vehmersalmentie.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Tags:
