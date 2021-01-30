No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents Three people died in a car and truck crash in Kestilä, Northern Ostrobothnia

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 30, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to police, the victims were from northern Ostrobothnia and aged 19-30.

In Kestilä A crash between a full trailer truck and a car happened in Siikalatva on Saturday morning, killing three people, says Oulu police in the bulletin.

According to the police, the accident happened after ten o’clock on Vaalantie, when a car driving in the direction of Vaala had drifted in a long curve into the lane of oncoming traffic and collided with the front of a truck.

A woman and two men in a car died in a crash. According to police, the victims were from northern Ostrobothnia and aged 19-30.

The police and the Road Accident Investigation Board are investigating the accident.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.