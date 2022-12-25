Accidents | Three more bodies found after the wreck of a Thai warship

Out of a total of 105 crew members, 11 are still missing.

of Thailand three more bodies have been found in the sea after the wreck of the warship, the country’s navy said on Sunday.

Also on Christmas Eve, it was reported that six bodies had been found. According to the navy, a total of 18 people have now been found dead.

Helicopters, unmanned surveillance aircraft and warships have been searching the sea for possible survivors.

The Navy corvette HTMS Sukhothai sank a week ago on Sunday while on patrol in the Gulf of Siam, just under 40 kilometers from the country’s southeast coast. Some of the soldiers were saved by jumping onto the life raft.

Admiral Chonlathis Navanugraha has called the incident one of the worst tragedies in naval history.

Out of a total of 105 crew members, 11 are still missing. An investigation into the cause of the accident will be started.