Accidents | Three dead in a small plane crash on the border between Switzerland and France

Swiss and on the French border, a small plane crash occurred on Saturday morning, in which the captain of the plane and two passengers died, reports news agency AFP.

The accident happened on the Swiss side in the Neuchâtel region in the mountains. The Swiss-registered plane had taken off from a nearby field.

AFP says that according to local media, despite the steep and difficult terrain, the rescue authorities and the police have reached the crash site. The cause of the accident is unknown, and the authorities have started an investigation into what happened.