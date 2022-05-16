Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Accidents Three cars crashed in Herttoniemenranta

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2022
in World Europe
There were no serious injuries in the accident. Traffic has returned to normal.

Helsinki There was a rear-end of three cars in Herttoniemenranta on Monday night. The emergency center received information about the accident after eight o’clock.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Castle Builders Road and Abraham Wetter Road.

“The traffic was closed at the intersection, but now it has returned to normal and the units of the rescue service have left the scene,” the fire chief of the Herttoniemi rescue station Jarno Bedda said after half past nine.

According to Bedda, the accident only caused “sheet metal damage,” and no one was seriously injured.

Police continue to investigate the situation at the scene of the accident, the Helsinki Police Department was told at nine in the evening.

