Accidents There was a serious accident in Kuusamo, which also involved a bus

At least three cars were involved in the accident. No information is yet available on the damage.

Oulu and an accident involving a car, truck and bus happened on the road between Kuusamo and Kuusamo on Monday at 2 p.m.

Information about what happened is still incomplete, the authorities have promised to inform about the matter in the afternoon.

The driver of the bus and nine passengers were taken to the Kuusamo health center for inspection, says Koillissanomat.

Oulu according to police, in the accident, a passenger car drove behind a truck, from where it was thrown into the bow of an oncoming bus. It is not yet known whether the situation caused personal injuries. There are several police patrols and rescue units on site.

The venue is fourteen kilometers from Kuusamo in the direction of Pudasjärvi.

The road has been closed to traffic, but there is a detour in use. The situation is detrimental in both directions.

The news is complete.