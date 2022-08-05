Saturday, August 6, 2022
Accidents | There was a firearms accident at the Hirvenjjoks Championship, one person was hospitalized

August 5, 2022
in World Europe
The accident happened outside the actual competition after the gun accidentally went off.

in Northern Ostrobothnia A firearms accident occurred on Friday in connection with the deer running championships organized in Lumijoki, says the Finnish Hunting Association in its press release.

The accident happened outside the actual competition. According to the release, the gun went off accidentally, and one person was injured. The injured person is in hospital.

The authorities are investigating what happened.

Deer running is a sport that consists of three disciplines: running, distance judging and shooting. The Hirvenjujos SM competitions last until Sunday.

Recommended

