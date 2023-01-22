Accidents | There was a fire in the youth housing unit in Kouvola – the bed caught fire

A fire broke out in a youth housing unit located in Kuusankoski, as a result of which the entire property suffered significant water damage.

Kouvola A fire broke out in the youth housing unit in Kuusankoski on the night between Sunday and Monday. The Kymenlaakso rescue service was alerted about the fire at around 00:20. A dozen rescue service units were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighter on duty Ilpo Kopra says that a fire had started in one of the rooms of the Housing Unit, which started in the bed.

“The cause of the fire is unknown, but the bed is the place where the fire started. The bed mattress was badly burned. The police are investigating the cause of the fire,” says Kopra.

There were twenty people inside the housing unit when the fire broke out, including the young people living in the housing unit and the staff. However, according to the rescue service, there were no injuries in the fire.

“The personnel evacuated everyone outside and no one was injured,” says the fire chief.

The fire marshal according to the property’s sprinkler system was activated by the fire and contained its spread.

“The fire was limited to one room, but the water damage is extensive on the floors of the entire building, as sprinklers went off in almost every room.”

The rescue service continued to prevent damage and remove water from the property until half past two in the morning. According to the fire chief, the young people and employees were able to return to the premises, but it will take a long time to dry out the water damage.

“Yes, a professional should definitely be called here to make the premises really dry.”

“Fortunately, the living area at the other end is used by the residents.”