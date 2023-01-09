Accidents | There was a chain crash on Highway 10, involving three heavy vehicles

A crash between several vehicles took place in Jokioinen during the day on Monday. The police are directing the traffic.

More a vehicle crashed on Monday afternoon on highway 10 in Jokioiin Kanta-Hämee, says the Hämee police message service on Twitter.

It was a pursuit of three heavy vehicles, said the fire marshal on duty Toni Pyokäri From the Hämeenlinna rescue service. A semi-trailer truck and two trucks were involved in the accident.

The vehicles were partly on the road, partly in the snowbank. In the initial information of the rescue service, there was still ambiguity as to which vehicle had collided with what.

As a chain reaction of the accident, at least two cars and a van crashed or drove off the road while avoiding vehicles blocking the road, the Häme police situation center said.

No one was injured in the accident or in the subsequent exits.

Accident happened just before noon on Monday. The weather was challenging at the time of the accident, the situation center assessed. Dusty freezing snow may have contributed to the crash.

The road was still blocked at the scene of the accident at 1 p.m. The police estimate that the road would be closed for at least an hour.

The police said later in the afternoon that the scene had been cleared and traffic was moving normally.