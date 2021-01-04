Accidents There was 75 meters between the cyclist and the hunter who died in the Savukoski hunting accident at the time of the shooting.

According to police, hitting a bystander had only survived an experienced hunter at the scene.

Urho Kekkonen a man cycling in a national park died in mid-October when a hunter shot this one. Police have completed a preliminary investigation into the case.

The group of five had been mountain biking on October 17 along the hiking trail from Vieriharju Desert to Korvatunturi.

According to a police release, members of the party moved at different paces. The man who was second cycling had stopped about two miles from the desert hut, according to police, perhaps waiting for those to follow.

Cyclist while stationary the hunter had shot this in the upper body. According to police, there was 75 meters between the local hunter and the victim at the time of the incident.

After hearing the shot, other members of the party had arrived at the victim, two of whom had begun resuscitation. A hunter had also arrived. According to police, it became clear to everyone at the time that the victim had been shot.

The victim, a 30-year-old man from the metropolitan area, died of his injuries at the scene.

The hunter’s rifle was licensed and he had been in the area hunting legally. At the time of the incident, he had been hunting for a bird.

“A moment before the event, he has had a sighting of a thunderstorm. In the hunting situation that followed the sighting, the bullet of the rifle he was using had hit the mountain biker, ”the police said in a press release.

The criminal titles in the preliminary investigation have been aggravated death and a hunting crime. The criminal case is transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office’s Northern Finland Prosecutor’s Office for prosecution.