Accidents The young man died in an expulsion in Suomussalmi

One The man died in an expulsion on Saturday night in Kainuu, Suomussalmi, the Oulu Police Department reported on Sunday.

The departure took place on Saturday at around 10 pm in the Ruukinkangas area.

The accident killed a young man who was driving a car. The two passengers on the car were injured.

According to police, there was a speed limit of 40 km / h at the scene of the accident. The road was good and the road surface at the scene was dry.

Police say no further information is being given at this stage.