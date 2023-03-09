Accidents | The woman who fell to her death from the balcony was not in her own apartment

It can be important for the researchers if there has been another person in the apartment who can tell the residents about the incident in detail.

Vantaa New information has emerged about the situation of the woman who fell to her death from the seventh floor balcony in Tikkurila the night before last Thursday. The woman did not fall from the balcony of her own apartment, but of her friend’s apartment.

The case is confirmed to HS by the director of investigations, inspectorate SpongeBob the Knight Through the communication of the Itä-Uusimaa police.

According to HS information, the victim of the accident, a woman born in 2000, lived on the upper, eighth floor of the building. He was visiting the woman who lives downstairs. The women were of the same age group.

This may be important when considering what kind of force is needed to break balcony glass. It is possible that there was another person on the balcony or at least in the apartment in addition to the victim, who can tell the investigators the details of what happened.

Housing company Chairman of the Board Risto Carlson previously told HS that the residents were confused.

According to Carlson, the victim of the accident had not caused disturbances while living in the house. There was also no notification of any kind of disturbances on the night of the event. The police have said that they do not suspect a crime in the case.

“This makes the situation difficult even for the building society. When no crime is suspected and there has been no disruptive behavior, the accident raises questions. How is it possible that a person could have fallen through the glass?” Carlson said Wednesday.

The case is being investigated by the police, the Accident Investigation Center and the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes). The use of balconies is prohibited by the official decision of the building control of the city of Vantaa.

The term used by the police is “unpredictable accident”, Carson says now on Thursday.

Carson hopes for research information on the “root cause” of the glass’s breakdown from the authorities as soon as possible.

“Until the matter is finally settled, the balconies will be closed to use. Not only the use of balcony glazing, but the entire balcony. This hinders living and requires residents to watch out,” says Carson.

The longer the official ban without final clarity is in effect, the more possible it becomes that, for example, children or guests in the apartment will use the balcony. And when spring comes, the ban may be forgotten even by the residents themselves, Carson reminds.

Balconies are official emergency exits. Therefore, as a precaution, they cannot be locked completely, for example by removing the door handles.

Housing company the chairman of the board says that the residents of the house are primarily sad. On behalf of the housing association, Carson is naturally also concerned about liability issues.

“A fresh warranty check has been done here. Now we have to study balcony glasses as a new thing. The bigger question is, what is the building company’s responsibility for maintenance when the structures are subject to stress caused by age or moisture, for example?”

In Carson’s opinion, the case of the housing company he manages has a wide significance, especially when more and more glass structures are added to new houses.

“This house is new, and the warranty is valid. If the subject were older, the situation would be different. Questions would arise as to whether enough maintenance has been done. Who is responsible then, and where is the line?”

“What is the housing association’s responsibility in a matter that it itself can’t do anything about?”