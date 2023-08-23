Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Accidents | The westbound lane on Ring III was completely closed in Vantaa: Signposts fell onto the road

August 23, 2023
in World Europe
Accidents | The westbound lane on Ring III was completely closed in Vantaa: Signposts fell onto the road

The accident, which happened around ten o’clock, significantly hinders traffic at the Lahdenväylä exit on Ring III in Vantaa.

A truck drove out on Kehä III in an accident in which another car was also involved, says the Itä-Uusimaa police situation center.

The truck crashed into the middle lane of the road while driving out, and at the same time the road signs were damaged at the Lahdenväylä exit.

The signboards above the road have fallen onto the road, can be seen in the photo published by the Itä-Uusimaa Police on X (formerly Twitter).

The accident significantly hinders traffic, says Central Uusimaa rescue service in X. Some of the lanes are closed and the westbound ramps of Lahdenväylä are completely closed in both directions, says the police.

According to the traffic bulletin, traffic is completely closed westbound on Ring III. When traveling east, only one lane is open. The police are directing the traffic.

