Accidents | The water bus hit the bottom near Helsinki

Accidents|In addition to the crew, there were six passengers in the water bus at the time of the accident. According to the Coast Guard, they were not in danger.

Water bus M/S Tuulispää got into trouble off Vuosaari on Friday evening.

According to the ship’s crew, there was a malfunction in the ship’s GNSS system, i.e. the satellite positioning system, which caused the water bus to make a light contact with the bottom.

The Coast Guard of the Gulf of Finland reports on this message service in X.

Field manager Tomi Waltari says that at the time of the accident there were six passengers in addition to the crew. The situation posed no danger to them.

From bottom contact the damage caused was so slight that the ship’s captain did not even ask for the help of the coast guard to fight the damage or evacuate, says Waltari.

“However, we decided to ensure the ship’s safe access to its home port in Aurinkolahti.”

The Coast Guard was notified of the situation at Kallahdenselka at 20:10. At the same time, there were no similar announcements from other ships. Waltari does not speculate on the cause of the disturbance.

M/S Tuulispää runs between Kalasatama and Vuosaari. On Saturday, M/S Tuulispää’s route is operated by a different ship.

FRS Finland, which provides scheduled traffic and charter cruise services, says on its website that the eastern island route will be closed on the weekend due to low water exception schedule.

According to the information published on FRS Finland’s website, M/S Tuulispää’s recommended number of people is 20–70 people. The vessel is a traditional mahogany water bus with a speed of 9–11 knots.