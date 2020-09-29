Accidents The Viking Amorella accident site still remains closed: dives are used to examine whether the boulder found on the fairway is firmly in place

The fairway will be closed until at least Friday, October 2nd. Ship traffic passes through an alternative route through the port of Långnäs.

Åland the Pharmacy Fairway in the archipelago, where Viking Amore received ground contact just over a week ago, remains closed to shipping. The fairway agency reported on the matter on Tuesday afternoon.

The passenger ship Viking Amorella made ground contact on Sunday, September 20, in the narrow-gauge fairway near Föglö. Investigations over the weekend found a boulder four feet long and a couple of feet thick at the site where Amorella drove out of the fairway. The boulder is partly on the fairway. It hasn’t been on the fairway before.

Way has been closed for more than a week since the Amorella accident occurred. Studies have been carried out on the spot.

Now the Fairway Agency announced that the Pharmacy Fairway will be kept closed until Friday, October 2, at 4 p.m. Studies will be continued on the route to determine the safety of the route.

According to the fairway agency, the bottom surveys conducted on Monday and Tuesday specified the location of the boulder at the edge of the fairway. The boulder is about a meter off the fairway.

Now studies are continued with the diver. Head of the Maritime Administration’s Maritime Unit Simo Kerkelän according to the dive studies, the aim is to find out how firmly the boulder is in place.

“We have the suspicion that it will [lohkare] has moved in connection with the ship being driven out of the fairway. At that point, it has moved from the outside of the bus to the edge of the bus. That’s why we want to make sure it stays where it is now. Firmly in place, ”says Kerkelä.

According to him, the boulder is to be removed from the fairway. The fairway is already quite narrow at that point, and the boulder that is partly on the fairway further narrows it.

According to Kerkelä, further research will also find out how the boulder can be removed. One possibility is to blow it up smaller. Kerkelä is not yet able to estimate when the removal of the boulder would take place.

Kerkelän however, the Pharmacy Route can be opened even before the boulder is removed, provided that it is ensured that the boulder is on a level surface and remains firmly in place. According to the Fairway Agency, a south sign will be installed in front of the boulder on the fairway side to warn seafarers of the boulder extending to the fairway side.

“It narrows the fairway temporarily, but you can live with it as long as you get the boulder out of there. It does not prevent the bus from being opened, ”says Kerkelä.

Pharmacist bus during the closure, all shipping will use an alternative route through the port of Långnäs. The fairway through Långnäs Harbor is about three kilometers long and about five minutes longer than the Apteekkarinväylä.

Viking Amorella, which has been grounded in the narrow gauge, has been towed to the repair yard in Naantali. Viking Line has said the repairs will take at least two weeks.