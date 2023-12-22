Accidents | The van collided with a combination of vehicles, lost its front tire and continued its journey to Pori despite the sparks

The police are looking for clues about the black van that crashed into a combination of vehicles in Ulvila on Thursday.

Van collided with a combination of vehicles driving from the opposite direction on Thursday in Ulvila on Tampere Road, informs the police of Southwest Finland.

In the collision, the van's second front tire came off, but the driver still left the scene in his car. According to the police, an alarming amount of sparks flew from the car.

Exact the accident site is located about a kilometer from the intersection of Kirkkotie and Tampereentie towards Tampere.

According to the driver of the vehicle combination, the van was traveling in his lane before the collision. However, the driver of the van was able to correct his driving line enough that it collided with the combination vehicle with a side impact.

The van was a black Toyota Hiace. The police need information from eyewitnesses, especially about the car's registration number.

Tips can be sent by e-mail to [email protected], via Whatsapp to 050 4117655 or by calling the tip phone at 0295 417 259.